Türkiye on Sunday strongly condemned Israel's new decision on land registration in the occupied West Bank, calling it a violation of international law.

Earlier Sunday, the Israeli government approved a proposal to register vast areas of the occupied West Bank as “state property,” the first such measure since Israel occupied the territory in 1967.

Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the move aims to impose Israel’s “authority over the occupied West Bank and expand settlement activities."

"This step, which seeks to forcibly displace the Palestinian people from their land and accelerate Israel's unlawful annexation efforts, constitutes a clear violation of international law and is null and void," the ministry said.

"Israel has no sovereignty over the occupied Palestinian territories," the ministry added, saying that the expansionist policies pursued by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government undermine peace efforts and damage prospects for a two-state solution.

Backing two-state solution

Türkiye called on the international community to take a firm stance against Israeli attempts to create facts on the ground.