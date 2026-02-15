WAR ON GAZA
Türkiye slams Israeli plan for land registration in occupied West Bank
Ankara says Israel has no sovereignty over the occupied Palestinian territories, calling the decision “null and void.”
A man raises a Palestinian flag as displaced residents protest to return to their homes in Nur Shams camp, Tulkarem. / AP
6 hours ago

Türkiye on Sunday strongly condemned Israel's new decision on land registration in the occupied West Bank, calling it a violation of international law.

Earlier Sunday, the Israeli government approved a proposal to register vast areas of the occupied West Bank as “state property,” the first such measure since Israel occupied the territory in 1967.

Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the move aims to impose Israel’s “authority over the occupied West Bank and expand settlement activities."

"This step, which seeks to forcibly displace the Palestinian people from their land and accelerate Israel's unlawful annexation efforts, constitutes a clear violation of international law and is null and void," the ministry said.

"Israel has no sovereignty over the occupied Palestinian territories," the ministry added, saying that the expansionist policies pursued by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government undermine peace efforts and damage prospects for a two-state solution.

Backing two-state solution

Türkiye called on the international community to take a firm stance against Israeli attempts to create facts on the ground.

The ministry said Türkiye will continue to support efforts to "establish an independent, sovereign and contiguous" Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported that the proposal was submitted by far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Justice Minister Yariv Levin, and Defense Minister Israel Katz.

“The initial goal is the gradual settlement of 15% of Area C by 2030,” daily Israel Hayom said ahead of the government decision.

Under the Oslo II Accord signed in 1995, Area A is under full Palestinian control, Area B is under Palestinian civil control and Israeli security control, while Area C, accounting for about 61% of the West Bank, remains under full Israeli control.

The Oslo II Accord limits land registration by the Palestinian Authority to Areas A and B, while prohibiting it in Area C.

The move was part of a series of measures approved by Israel’s Security Cabinet last week aimed at expanding illegal settlement building and increasing Tel Aviv’s control of the occupied West Bank.

