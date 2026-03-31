Türkiye has condemned attacks targeting the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in southern Lebanon that killed three Indonesian peacekeepers and injured several others.
In a statement on Tuesday, the Turkish foreign ministry expressed condolences to the government and people of Indonesia over the deaths of UN personnel serving under UNIFIL.
Attacks against UN institutions and peacekeeping personnel constitute a serious violation of international law, the ministry said, stressing that those responsible must be held accountable.
It also warned that Israel’s presence in Lebanon is contributing to escalating tensions and deepening instability in the region.
Reiterating its call to the international community, Türkiye urged an end to Israel’s expansionism, aggression and occupation.
Over 200,000 cross into Syria
Meanwhile, more than 200,000 people crossed into Syria from Lebanon within a month of intensified hostilities following Israeli attacks, the UN refugee agency said on Tuesday.
The UNHCR acting representative in Syria, Aseer Al-Madaien, said at a press briefing in Geneva that the influx took place between March 2 and 27, citing Syrian authorities.
Nearly 180,000 of those arriving were Syrians, she said, including refugees forced to flee Lebanon once again, while more than 28,000 Lebanese nationals also crossed the border.
"Most are people fleeing the intense Israeli bombardment," she said, adding many arrivals were exhausted and traumatised after fleeing with few belongings.
Returnees face hardship
Border crossings at Masnaa–Jdeidet Yabous and Al Qaa–Joussieh saw the heaviest movement, while crossings through Arida remained limited due to infrastructure damage, she said.
Al-Madaien said immediate needs among arrivals include food, shelter, healthcare and civil documentation, as many returnees face uncertain conditions inside Syria.
She added that UNHCR has scaled up assistance, but operations in Syria remain critically underfunded, with less than 30 percent of the required funding — nearly $324 million — secured for 2026.
Israel has pounded Lebanon with air strikes and launched a ground offensive in southern Lebanon since early March.
Lebanese authorities said at least 1,247 people have been killed and 3,690 injured in Israeli attacks.