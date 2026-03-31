Türkiye has condemned attacks targeting the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in southern Lebanon that killed three Indonesian peacekeepers and injured several others.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Turkish foreign ministry expressed condolences to the government and people of Indonesia over the deaths of UN personnel serving under UNIFIL.

Attacks against UN institutions and peacekeeping personnel constitute a serious violation of international law, the ministry said, stressing that those responsible must be held accountable.

It also warned that Israel’s presence in Lebanon is contributing to escalating tensions and deepening instability in the region.

Reiterating its call to the international community, Türkiye urged an end to Israel’s expansionism, aggression and occupation.

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Over 200,000 cross into Syria

Meanwhile, more than 200,000 people crossed into Syria from Lebanon within a month of intensified hostilities following Israeli attacks, the UN refugee agency said on Tuesday.

The UNHCR acting representative in Syria, Aseer Al-Madaien, said at a press briefing in Geneva that the influx took place between March 2 and 27, citing Syrian authorities.