More than 4,000 civilians have fled South and North Kordofan states in southern Sudan over the past three days due to escalating insecurity, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) has said.

In a statement on Tuesday, the UN agency reported the displacement of between 1,500 and 2,500 people from Al-Kuweik in South Kordofan, in addition to 375 people from Kadugli and 495 others from Dilling in the same state, between December 27 and 29.

The IOM said the displaced people moved to various locations in North Kordofan, South Kordofan and White Nile states.

In North Kordofan, the organisation recorded the displacement of 1,020 people from the villages of Um Taghirat and Al-Markha in Jebrat Al-Sheikh locality due to deteriorating security conditions, noting that they fled to Omdurman, west of the capital Khartoum.