In the shadow of one of Europe’s most brutal urban sieges, a chilling new investigation has reopened old wounds.

Prosecutors in Milan have launched a case into allegations that during the 1992-1996 siege of Sarajevo, wealthy foreigners – primarily Italians – paid to join “sniper safaris,” firing on unarmed civilians from Bosnian Serb positions in the hills overlooking the city.

Though known to many since the gut-wrenching events unfolded, the story gained renewed attention after Slovenian director Miran Zupanic’s searing 2022 documentary Sarajevo Safari brought forward testimonies describing this macabre war tourism.

According to the film , and the dossier now submitted to prosecutors by journalist Ezio Gavazzeni, several dozen, perhaps up to a hundred, “weekend snipers” travelled to Bosnia with no ideological motive other than a passion for weapons and a perverse thrill.

The revelations confirm what survivors have been saying for decades, according to Albinko Hasic, founder of BosnianHistory.com , a platform dedicated to the in-depth exploration of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s history.

“The siege of Sarajevo was never a battle between two equal forces. It was a systematic campaign of terror against civilians who were encircled, cut off, and deliberately targeted,” Hasic, also a history expert, tells TRT World.

“Sarajevo lived through the longest siege of any capital in modern history, and thousands were killed while doing the most ordinary things, walking to work, collecting water, trying to stay alive,” he adds.

Gavazzeni, who filed a 17-page complaint in Milan, claims his evidence includes intelligence officer testimony, a report by former Sarajevo mayor Benjamina Karic, and even archival notes suggesting that Bosnian intelligence had passed on warnings about the goings-on to Italian military services 1993–1994.

Alleged logistics for the trips point to a network: participants gathered in Trieste, flew to Belgrade via Yugoslav charter airline Aviogenex, and from there were escorted to Serb-controlled hills where they could open fire.

Perhaps the most depraved aspect: Gavazzeni says there was a “price list” for human targets.

According to the complaint, shooting a child reportedly cost more than shooting a man, which cost more than shooting a woman, while the elderly could allegedly be shot “for free”.

The sums are staggering. In today's terms, participants allegedly paid between €80,000 ($92,000) and €100,000 ($115,000) for a weekend.

According to Hasic, what is now widely referred to as the ‘Sarajevo Safari’ came into focus through survivor testimonies, wartime reporting, and later documentary evidence.

“Throughout the siege, residents reported seeing unfamiliar foreigners on the frontline, often carrying advanced or unusual weapons. Journalists at the time also noted instances where visitors were escorted to sniper posts overlooking the city,” Hasic says.

A collective assessment of the evidence reveals a clear pattern.

“Survivors have spoken about it repeatedly. Journalists documented cases during the war. Intelligence officers recorded it. And the latest investigations have brought forward new testimonies and material. Any single account might appear fragmentary on its own, but together they reinforce one another and form a coherent picture,” Hasic explains.

