Spanish police on Monday said they dismantled a white supremacist terrorist organisation with alleged links to the neo-Nazi group The Base.

Officials said the group constitutes Spain’s first known accelerationist terrorist cell – referring to the far-right extremist movement that advocates using violence to destabilise society and create a white ethnostate.

Police arrested three individuals, including the group’s leader, and seized weapons, ammunition, military-style training gear and neo-Nazi materials.

The cell’s leader, who is now being held in prison, also allegedly had direct contact with the US-based founder of The Base, which is designated a terrorist organisation in the EU, Canada, the UK, Australia and New Zealand.

Last month, the founder publicly urged supporters to strengthen international cells and carry out targeted attacks to destabilise Western democratic institutions, Spanish police added.