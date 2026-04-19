This weekend’s Antalya Diplomacy Forum brought together thousands of global leaders and served as a key platform for addressing major international crises, said Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, also stressing Türkiye’s expanding diplomatic and mediation role.



Speaking at the closing press conference of the three-day forum in the southern Turkish city of Antalya on Sunday, Fidan said 23 heads of state and government, 13 deputy leaders, and 50 government ministers attended the event alongside representatives from 150 countries and 66 international organisations.



"Over three days, Antalya once again became a centre where the pulse of global diplomacy was felt," Fidan said, adding that 6,400 participants joined 52 sessions covering crises from the Asia-Pacific to Latin America, Europe, and Central Asia.



Fidan said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, along with senior Turkish officials and their foreign counterparts, held numerous bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the forum, while several critical diplomatic gatherings were also hosted there.



Quadrilateral meeting

Fidan confirmed that Türkiye held a quadrilateral meeting with Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Egypt focused on regional stability, cooperation, and maritime security.



"Our goal is for these four countries to address regional issues with a realistic and implementable agenda," he said.



Fidan denied claims that the talks were aimed at forming a military alliance, saying Türkiye is focused on stability and economic development rather than confrontation.



"We are not forming alliances against others. We are seeking how to end conflicts, advance economic progress, and ensure stability in our region," he said.



Fidan added that the four countries represent a broader regional structure and emphasised that stronger cooperation could unlock the region’s potential.



"If the region continues waiting for external help, it will continue facing the same problems indefinitely," he said.

Iran-US talks and ceasefire efforts

Fidan said Türkiye is closely monitoring negotiations between Iran and the US, with Pakistan playing a mediation role.

"We have reached a critical stage in the talks. Both sides are continuing negotiations with serious intent," he said.



Fidan expressed optimism that the ceasefire would be extended.



"No one wants a new war. The international community is urging both sides to extend the ceasefire and continue negotiations," Fidan said.



Gaza peace plan and Israel's policies

Fidan said a separate meeting of six Muslim countries also addressed the Gaza peace plan and reaffirmed their joint commitment to achieving lasting peace.



"Israel's intention to depopulate Gaza, whether by killing or displacement, is known by everyone," Fidan said.



He described Israel’s expansionist policies as a growing global security threat.



"This is no longer just a regional issue but a global security problem," he added.

Fidan said diplomatic efforts are ongoing to prevent further escalation and improve humanitarian conditions in Gaza.

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Russia-Ukraine war

Fidan said Türkiye remains ready to host further Russia-Ukraine peace talks.

"The war, entering its fifth year, must end. We are ready to host meetings again, whether at the technical or leadership level," he said.

Fidan warned that global attention shifting to other crises should not reduce focus on Ukraine.

"We must not allow attention to shift away from Ukraine and Gaza," he added.



South Caucasus peace process

Fidan also said Armenia and Azerbaijan have made significant progress toward a peace agreement.

"Both sides are sincere in pursuing peace. With a final agreement, the region will become much more stable," he said.

Fidan noted that normalisation between Azerbaijan and Armenia could also advance Türkiye-Armenia normalisation and strengthen regional connectivity.

He highlighted the importance of the Middle Corridor and the Zangezur corridor— connecting Azerbaijan to its exclave of Nakhchivan— for trade and energy security.

"With a final agreement, we expect major positive developments in connectivity, economic growth, and energy security," Fidan said.