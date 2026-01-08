Washington DC — US Vice President JD Vance has held a fiery White House media briefing to reiterate the Trump administration's description of a federal agent's fatal shooting of a woman in midwestern Minneapolis city as being in "self-defence", a version disputed by local authorities and protesters.

Vance on Thursday claimed that the 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, who was shot in the head as she apparently tried to drive away from agents approaching her car, was part of a "broader left-wing network" opposed to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

"Her death is a tragedy. It's also a tragedy of her own making — and a tragedy of the far left, which has marshalled an entire movement, a lunatic fringe, against our law enforcement officers," he said while criticising journalists for allegedly framing the stories against the ICE agent.

"The way that the media, by and large, has reported this story has been an absolute disgrace. And it puts our law enforcement officers at risk every single day," Vance said, adding "Everybody that is repeating the lie that this is some innocent woman who was out for a drive in Minneapolis, when a law enforcement officer shot at her, you should be ashamed of yourselves."

Vance stated the ICE agent who fatally shot Good was severely wounded six months ago when dragged by a car, requiring over 30 stitches to his leg.

"So you think maybe he's a little bit sensitive about somebody ramming him with an automobile," Vance added.

Minnesota and the Trump administration have presented differing accounts of the shooting during President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration.

Witness accounts, video footage, and statements from Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz have cast doubt on the federal government’s account, suggesting Good was attempting to flee rather than intentionally harm the ICE officers.

State officials are seeking a role in the investigation, but federal officials assert that the local government lacks jurisdiction.