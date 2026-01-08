Washington DC — US Vice President JD Vance has held a fiery White House media briefing to reiterate the Trump administration's description of a federal agent's fatal shooting of a woman in midwestern Minneapolis city as being in "self-defence", a version disputed by local authorities and protesters.
Vance on Thursday claimed that the 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, who was shot in the head as she apparently tried to drive away from agents approaching her car, was part of a "broader left-wing network" opposed to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.
"Her death is a tragedy. It's also a tragedy of her own making — and a tragedy of the far left, which has marshalled an entire movement, a lunatic fringe, against our law enforcement officers," he said while criticising journalists for allegedly framing the stories against the ICE agent.
"The way that the media, by and large, has reported this story has been an absolute disgrace. And it puts our law enforcement officers at risk every single day," Vance said, adding "Everybody that is repeating the lie that this is some innocent woman who was out for a drive in Minneapolis, when a law enforcement officer shot at her, you should be ashamed of yourselves."
Vance stated the ICE agent who fatally shot Good was severely wounded six months ago when dragged by a car, requiring over 30 stitches to his leg.
"So you think maybe he's a little bit sensitive about somebody ramming him with an automobile," Vance added.
Minnesota and the Trump administration have presented differing accounts of the shooting during President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration.
Witness accounts, video footage, and statements from Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz have cast doubt on the federal government’s account, suggesting Good was attempting to flee rather than intentionally harm the ICE officers.
State officials are seeking a role in the investigation, but federal officials assert that the local government lacks jurisdiction.
Democrats instigating mobs, says Vance
When asked if Good deserved to be shot, given his claim that she may have been part of or brainwashed by a "left-wing" network "to attack, dox, assault" ICE agents, Vance responded: "Well, being part of the network doesn’t justify being shot, but ramming an ICE officer with your car — that justifies being shot. Not a good thing, by the way, but when you force somebody to engage in self-defence, it’s almost a preposterous question."
"You guys are meant to report the truth. How have you let yourself become agents of propaganda, of a radical fringe that’s making it harder for us to enforce our laws?"
The Vice President added: "You just asked me a question that presumed this woman died while engaging in legitimate protest. She tried to run somebody over with her car, and the guy defended himself!"
Vance also lashed out at the Democrats, claiming they were instigating the mobs to target law enforcement personnel.
"Some of them (Democrats) are doing is encouraging people to get violent with our law enforcement officials. It's disgraceful and it's got to stop!"
Vance defended the ICE officer, saying he "deserves a debt of gratitude" and adding that "the media prejudging and talking about this guy as if he is a murderer is one of the most disgraceful things I have seen from the American media."
"This is a guy who is actually done a very, very important job for the United States of America," he said. "He's been assaulted. He's been attacked. He's been injured because of it."
Trump administration has deployed nearly 2,000 federal agents to Minnesota in an ongoing crackdown on undocumented immigration. Officials say more troops could be deployed in the state amid ongoing unrest triggered by the ICE agent’s shooting.