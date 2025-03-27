Hundreds of people in Massachusetts have protested against the detention of Rumeysa Ozturk, a Turkish PhD student at Tufts University, by the US immigration authorities following her criticism of Israel.

On Wednesday, protesters, carrying signs that read: "Free Rumeysa," and "We stand with Rumeysa," called for her immediate release.

Ozturk was arrested late Tuesday by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents near her home in Somerville, Massachusetts, as she was heading to an iftar dinner, according to her lawyer, Mahsa Khanbabai.

She was taken into custody by masked federal agents in broad daylight, with authorities claiming she engaged in activities supporting the Palestinian group Hamas — an allegation her family and advocates strongly deny.