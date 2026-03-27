The international system today is undergoing not only a phase of temporary turbulence but also a profound and structural transformation.

Successive regional conflicts , intensifying geopolitical competition, and the inadequacy of global governance mechanisms clearly demonstrate that the existing order is no longer sustainable.

At the core of these crises and uncertainties lie the shortcomings of the dominant paradigm, institutions , mechanisms, and norms of the international system established in the aftermath of the Second World War in addressing present-day challenges, as well as their contribution to the deepening of existing issues and uncertainties.

In fact, this reality is openly voiced across international platforms by Western policymakers and the intelligentsia, who are the founding actors of the current order.

On these platforms, scrutiny extends not only to crises but also to the post–WWII international system’s capacity to generate norms, as well as its commitment to equal representation and legitimacy.

Moreover, the legitimacy crisis within the international system fundamentally stems from a lack of representation and the erosion of the sense of justice.

In this context, criticisms of the under-representation of non-Western perspectives and the disproportionate influence of certain dominant powers over international institutions are finding wider resonance.

The rise of global issues such as injustice, inequality, and discrimination weakens trust in states and the public order, heightens societal vulnerabilities, and prompts widespread questioning among the masses regarding the legitimacy of the international system.

This represents not only a political dispute but also a breakdown in communication. This is due to the system’s diminishing ability to explain and validate itself.

In light of this, the main theme of the STRATCOM Summit in Istanbul on March 27-28 has been designated as ‘Disruption in the International System: Crises, Narratives, and the Search for Order.’

Within this framework, we will discuss the order-building and stabilising role of strategic communication in an era marked by rising global uncertainty and accelerated structural disintegration.

Regional conflicts, global repercussions

The repercussions and emerging realities of the conflict, initiated by US-Israel strikes against Iran and followed by Iran’s retaliatory actions targeting Gulf countries, which have since escalated into a regional war, will undoubtedly constitute a central agenda item at this year’s STRATCOM Summit.

This conflict, in which essential infrastructure and energy facilities in our region have been directly targeted, has triggered a multidimensional global crisis.

Profoundly impacting international security, energy security, trade routes, global logistics, and supply chains, this crisis has also called into question the construction of legitimacy at the international level through the divisions it has produced worldwide.

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This summit—the largest international conclave organised globally following the outbreak of the war, which constitutes one of the 21st century’s most significant challenges through the fractures it has created—provides an important interactive platform for discussing the geopolitical fractures generated by the crisis and their implications for the realm of communication.

The disinformation campaigns and psychological warfare tactics we witnessed before and during the conflict have once again demonstrated the importance of strategic communication within the framework of national security.

Therefore, this summit is quite significant for addressing the communication and narrative dimensions of the deep fault lines the war has created in the international system.

The issue confronting us today is not solely a shift in the balance of power. Indeed, the issue is also the transformation of global narratives, perceptions, and the processes of information generation.

At this point, strategic communication is no longer merely a complementary element of the foreign policy sets adopted by a state, but a multiplier of power embedded at its core.

In such an era where truth is overshadowed by disinformation, information spreads rapidly, but trust erodes at an equal rate; communication is not only a process of conveyance but also a matter of constructing legitimacy.

On the other hand, the pressing issues of the present day, namely wars, conflicts, irregular migration, food security, energy supply, climate change, and disinformation in the digital domain, necessitate the development of a new understanding of communication, grounded in international cooperation and trust.

Outdated instruments, methods, and concepts remain insufficient in explaining and solving these problems, setting the stage for new crises.

At this moment, it is undoubtedly necessary to forge a new language of communication and an environment of trust that is fair, transparent, and inclusive, guided by the concepts of human dignity, collective wisdom, and global solidarity.

This is precisely where strategic communication comes into play. From this perspective, strategic communication is not only an instrument but also a responsibility.