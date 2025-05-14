WORLD
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Libyan media says flights were suspended at Mitiga airport due to the clashes, while the Education Ministry suspended classes at schools in the capital.
Flights and schools were suspended amid the fighting. / AA
May 14, 2025

Armed clashes renewed in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, on Wednesday, witnesses said.

The violence erupted between armed groups in Ain Zara, Ras Hassan, and Bin Ashur neighborhoods in the capital, they said.

No information was yet available about injuries.

The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) expressed concern over the ongoing clashes in Tripoli.

"UNSMIL is deeply alarmed by escalating violence in densely populated neighbourhoods of Tripoli for the second night in a row, placing countless civilians at grave risk," it said on X, calling for an "immediate, unconditional" ceasefire in all populated areas.

The clashes first erupted on Monday following the death of Abdel Ghani al-Kikli, who heads the Stability Support Apparatus affiliated with the Presidential Council.

Libya has remained in turmoil since 2011, when longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi was ousted after four decades in power.

SOURCE:AA
