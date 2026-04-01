Indonesia has called on the United Nations to conduct an investigation into the deaths of three of its UNIFIL peacekeepers following Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon, a foreign ministry official said in a statement published on Wednesday.

The ministry's UN representative, Umar Hadi, made the statement during an emergency meeting of the Security Council on Tuesday.

"We demand a direct investigation from the UN, not just Israel's excuses," he said.

Indonesia said earlier this week that ongoing Israeli military operations have ​placed UN peacekeepers in Lebanon at grave risk.

The Indonesian peacekeepers were killed in two separate incidents in southern Lebanon after a bloody weekend in which Lebanese journalists and medics were also killed in Israeli strikes.