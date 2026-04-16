Israeli air strikes have killed 11 people, including two children and two women, in southern and eastern Lebanon, according to the Lebanese health ministry and state media.

The ministry said in a statement on Thursday that an Israeli strike targeted a motorcycle in the city of Tyre, killing a Palestinian man.

Another strike on the town of Ansariyeh in the Sidon district killed five people, including two children, and wounded five others, the ministry added.

In the Nabatieh district, an air strike on the town of Jbaa killed four people, including two women, the ministry said.

The National News Agency reported that a Lebanese man was killed in a separate early morning strike that hit his home in the town of Hebbariyeh in the Hasbaya district.

Israel also struck the Jabal al-Rafii area in the Iqlim al-Tuffah highlands and targeted a home overnight in the Salam neighbourhood of Nabatieh, the agency said.

In the Bint Jbeil district, a strike hit the area between the towns of Kafra and Haris.

The agency said heavy clashes broke out in Bint Jbeil between Hezbollah and Israeli invading forces, with the involvement of Israeli warplanes and helicopters.

Intermittent fighting also took place at the entrances to the city, while Israeli invading forces demolished homes near the main market, according to the report.

Israel renewed diktats for residents south of the Zahrani River to evacuate their homes and head north ahead of possible attacks.

Mohammad Hammoud, director of Tebnine Hospital in the Bint Jbeil district, said an Israeli strike hit the area around the hospital, causing severe damage.