Russia and Ukraine accused each other of derailing a United States-brokered deal - announced a day earlier - that could see the warring countries halt attacks on the Black Sea and against energy sites.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denounced a barrage of more than 100 drones launched by Russia overnight, hours after Kiev agreed to a framework for a halt in fighting in the key waterway.

The United States said it had brokered the agreements in talks with both sides in Saudi Arabia, part of efforts by US President Donald Trump to speedily end Russia's invasion of Ukraine now grinding through its fourth year.

However, key questions over implementation remain.

The Kremlin said the agreement to halt Black Sea strikes could only come into force after restrictions on its agriculture sector were lifted.

Kiev, which has voiced readiness to agree on a complete 30-day ceasefire, said it had come into effect when the US published details of the agreement late Tuesday.

"Launching such large-scale attacks after ceasefire negotiations is a clear signal to the whole world that Moscow is not going to pursue real peace," Zelenskyy wrote in a statement posted on social media.

'More pressure' on Russia

"There must also be clear pressure and strong action from the world on Russia- more pressure, more sanctions from the United States- to stop Russian strikes," Zelenskyy said.

Russia launched 117 drones over Ukraine overnight, out of which 56 were downed and 48 were lost from radar without causing damage, the air force said.

The attack damaged buildings in the central city of Kryvyi Rig - Zelenskyy's hometown - and in the border region of Sumy, Ukrainian officials said.

Russia, meanwhile, accused Ukraine of attacking its energy infrastructure overnight.



President Vladimir Putin ordered a 30-day truce on such targets last week, but Kiev has said Russian strikes on energy sites have continued unabated.

Ukraine fired drones at a "gas storage facility" in the annexed Crimean peninsula as well as a power installation in the Bryansk region, the Russian defence ministry said.