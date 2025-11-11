Türkiye’s National Defence Ministry said on Tuesday that 20 Turkish personnel were on board a C-130 military cargo plane that crashed near the Georgia-Azerbaijan border while en route from Azerbaijan to Türkiye.
In an earlier statement, the ministry said the aircraft “took off from Azerbaijan to our country and crashed on the Georgia-Azerbaijan border,” adding that search and rescue operations are ongoing “in coordination with Azerbaijani and Georgian authorities.”
No details have yet been released about survivors or casualties.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he learned of the crash “with deep sorrow,” confirming that efforts to reach the wreckage are continuing.
“Our work continues in coordination with the respective authorities to reach the wreckage. May God have mercy on our martyrs,” Erdogan said in a post on X.
The ministry said an investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the crash.
Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya also expressed his "deep" sorrow over the incident, stating in a post on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.
Yerlikaya said he discussed the crash over the phone with his Georgian counterpart Gela Geladze, who he said was also on his way to the scene.
Turkish Communications Director Burhanettin Duran also reiterated on NSosyal that search and rescue operations were launched "promptly" following the crash.
“To ensure accurate public information, we kindly urge everyone to rely solely on statements issued by official authorities and to refrain from sharing unverified information,” he added.
Georgian search and rescue efforts
According to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone call with his Georgian counterpart, Maka Botchorishvili, to discuss search and rescue efforts.
Botchorishvili also conveyed her condolences over the plane crash.
Commenting on the incident, Georgia's air traffic management authority Sakaeronavigatsia said that the military cargo aircraft crashed near the border with Azerbaijan, after which it dispatched a search and rescue team.
In a statement on Facebook, the authority said the plane disappeared from its radar several minutes after crossing into Georgian territory without transmitting a signal.
Azerbaijan's condolences
Following the crash, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held a phone call with his Turkish counterpart and extended condolences over the incident.
"During the telephone conversation, it was noted that the relevant state institutions of Azerbaijan and Türkiye are in contact regarding the incident," a statement by the country's presidency said.
Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz also spoke by phone with Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov, discussing the ongoing situation.
In a post on NSosyal, Yilmaz said Asadov conveyed Azerbaijan’s condolences and solidarity and emphasised that the country is closely following the situation.
Yilmaz thanked the Azerbaijani leader for the “heartfelt condolences” and prayed for the fallen personnel.