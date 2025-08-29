TÜRKİYE
Türkiye reaffirms full trade halt with Israel, bans ships from docking at Israeli ports
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan rejects any proposals that involve the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, regardless of who proposes it.
We oppose any plan envisioning displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, regardless of who proposes it, Fidan says. / AA
August 29, 2025

Türkiye has reaffirmed its full suspension of trade with Israel, with the foreign minister announcing that Turkish ships will no longer be allowed to dock at Israeli ports and Israeli aircraft will be denied access to Turkish airspace.

Speaking at an extraordinary session of the Turkish Parliament on Friday, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan accused Israel of committing crimes in Gaza that he described as “one of the darkest chapters in human history.”

“Israel has for two years been committing the crime of genocide in Gaza, disregarding basic human values before the eyes of the world,” Fidan said.

He added that Palestinians’ resistance against Israel would “alter the course of history, become a symbol for the oppressed, and shake the foundations of a decaying order.”

Fidan rejected any proposals that involve the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, stressing: “Regardless of who proposes it, such a plan is invalid for us.”

The minister further condemned Israel’s actions beyond Gaza, citing attacks in Lebanon, Yemen, Syria and Iran as the “clearest sign of a terrorist state mentality defying the international order.”

