Talks between the military operations chiefs of India and Pakistan have been delayed and are now set for Monday evening, the Indian army said.

On Sunday, India's military sent a "hotline" message to Pakistan about the previous day's ceasefire violations, flagging New Delhi's intent to respond to further such incidents, a top Indian army officer said.

A spokesman for Pakistan's military denied any violations.

Related TRT Global - India, Pakistan agree to ceasefire after days of attacks

Tensions flared up

The arch-rivals had targeted each other's military installations with missiles and drones, killing dozens of civilians as relations turned sour after India blamed Pakistan for an attack that killed 26 tourists.