INDIA-PAKISTAN CONFLICT
India, Pakistan military chiefs' talks set for Monday evening, Indian army says
The telephone conversation, which follows a ceasefire agreement between the nuclear-armed neighbours after four days of deadly fighting last week, was earlier scheduled to take place at noon (0630 GMT).
The military talks follow a deadly four-day conflict between the nations. / Reuters
May 12, 2025

Talks between the military operations chiefs of India and Pakistan have been delayed and are now set for Monday evening, the Indian army said.

On Sunday, India's military sent a "hotline" message to Pakistan about the previous day's ceasefire violations, flagging New Delhi's intent to respond to further such incidents, a top Indian army officer said.

A spokesman for Pakistan's military denied any violations.

Tensions flared up

The arch-rivals had targeted each other's military installations with missiles and drones, killing dozens of civilians as relations turned sour after India blamed Pakistan for an attack that killed 26 tourists.

Pakistan denies the accusations and has called for a neutral investigation.

India said it launched strikes on nine 'terrorist infrastructure' sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir on Wednesday, but Islamabad has said those were civilian sites.

While Islamabad has thanked Washington for facilitating the ceasefire and welcomed Trump's offer to mediate on the India-administered Kashmir dispute with India, New Delhi has not commented on US involvement in the truce or talks at a neutral site.

