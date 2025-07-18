Israel has destroyed more than 88 percent of Gaza’s total area and displaced two million Palestinians since launching its genocidal war on October 7, 2023, according to a statistical report released by the Government Media Office in Gaza.

The report, marking the 650th day of the war, estimates that Israel has dropped 125,000 tonnes of explosives on Gaza and caused more than $62 billion in losses.

The brutal war has also resulted in “the forced evacuation of 2 million civilians” and the occupation of 77 percent of the enclave’s 360 square-kilometre territory.

The report put the total number of Palestinians killed or missing at 67,880. This includes more than 19,000 children and 12,500 women, among them 8,150 mothers and 953 infants.

The Gaza Health Ministry, which uses different methods that account only for bodies received at hospitals, said that the official death toll stood at 58,667.

The discrepancy between the two figures, according to officials, is due to the inclusion of missing persons under rubble and those still unaccounted for in the Media Office’s tally.

The statement also said that about 9,500 Palestinians remain under the rubble, with their fate unknown.

Israeli forces have killed 1,590 medical workers, 228 journalists, and 777 humanitarian aid staff, the Media Office said.

It also reported that 2,613 Palestinian families have been completely wiped from the civil registry. Additionally, at least 68 children have died from malnutrition and 17 others from exposure to cold in displacement camps.

The war has caused 139,000 injuries, including more than 4,700 amputations.

The report noted that 44,500 children have lost at least one parent, and over two million people have suffered from infectious diseases in displacement zones, including 71,000 cases of hepatitis.

The Media Office accused Israeli forces of stealing 2,420 bodies from cemeteries and establishing seven mass graves inside hospitals during the ongoing onslaught.

It also said 6,633 civilians have been arrested from Gaza, including 362 medical workers, 48 journalists, and 26 civil defence members.