Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that holding elections now would be a "mistake," as he faces the possibility of a snap vote should he fail to pass a national budget.

The budget will have its first reading on Wednesday in Israel's parliament, where Netanyahu's coalition is only able to exercise a majority thanks to the uncertain cooperation of a former ally.

"Of course, I'm concerned... I think we're in a very sensitive situation," Netanyahu said at a televised press conference on Tuesday.

Failure to pass the budget by March 31 would trigger early elections.

"I think the last thing we need right now is elections. We'll have elections later on this year, but I think it's a mistake to have them now," he said.

Elections are due to be held by November.

The leader of Likud, Israel's main right-wing party, Netanyahu holds the record for the longest time served as Israel's premier — more than 18 years in total over several stints since 1996 — and has already said he intends to run again.

In the last elections, Likud won 32 seats in the Knesset, its ultra-Orthodox allies 18, and a far-right alliance 14.