Netanyahu, facing corruption charges and ICC arrest warrant, deems holding elections now a 'mistake'
Netanyahu faces potential snap vote if he fails to pass national budget by March 31.
Netanyahu said no reconstruction work will begin in Gaza before the disarmament of Hamas and demilitarising the enclave. (FILE) / Reuters
January 28, 2026

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that holding elections now would be a "mistake," as he faces the possibility of a snap vote should he fail to pass a national budget.

The budget will have its first reading on Wednesday in Israel's parliament, where Netanyahu's coalition is only able to exercise a majority thanks to the uncertain cooperation of a former ally.

"Of course, I'm concerned... I think we're in a very sensitive situation," Netanyahu said at a televised press conference on Tuesday.

Failure to pass the budget by March 31 would trigger early elections.

"I think the last thing we need right now is elections. We'll have elections later on this year, but I think it's a mistake to have them now," he said.

Elections are due to be held by November.

The leader of Likud, Israel's main right-wing party, Netanyahu holds the record for the longest time served as Israel's premier — more than 18 years in total over several stints since 1996 — and has already said he intends to run again.

In the last elections, Likud won 32 seats in the Knesset, its ultra-Orthodox allies 18, and a far-right alliance 14.

RelatedTRT World - Israeli minister calls Trump’s 'Board of Peace' a 'bad plan', pushes for Gaza occupation

Points of friction

Some of Netanyahu's ultra-Orthodox allies formally left his government last year, but for now refuse to bring it down.

However, they are reluctant to vote for the budget until the premier makes good on a promise to pass a law allowing their community to avoid military conscription.

Netanyahu's current term began with a controversial judicial overhaul plan that sparked months of mass protests, with tens of thousands of Israelis taking to the streets almost daily.

Opposition figures and families of captives also accused him of prolonging the genocide in Gaza for his own political survival.

Israel killed over 71,600 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and wounded over 171,400 in its genocide in Gaza since October 2023.

Netanyahu said no reconstruction work will begin in Gaza before the disarmament of Hamas and demilitarising the enclave.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
