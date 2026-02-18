WORLD
2 min read
Vatican won't participate in Trump's 'Board of Peace': top diplomat
"One concern is that at the international level, it should above all be the UN that manages these crisis situations. This is one of the points on which we have insisted," Vatican's top diplomatic official says.
Vatican won't participate in Trump's 'Board of Peace': top diplomat
A general view of St. Peter's Square on the day of the canonisation of seven new saints, October 19, 2025 [FILE]. / Reuters
5 hours ago

The Vatican will not participate in US President Donald Trump's “Board of Peace" initiative, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's top diplomatic official, said while adding that efforts to handle crisis situations should be managed by the United Nations.

The Holy See "will not participate in the Board of Peace because of its particular nature, which is evidently not that of other States," Parolin said on Tuesday.

"One concern," he said, "is that at the international level it should above all be the UN that manages these crisis situations. This is one of the points on which we have insisted."

Pope Leo, the first US pope and a critic of some of Trump's policies, was invited to join the board in January.

Under Trump's Gaza plan, which led to a fragile ceasefire in October, the board was meant to supervise Gaza's temporary governance. Trump thereafter said the board, with him as chair, would be expanded to tackle global conflicts. The board will hold its first meeting in Washington on Thursday to discuss Gaza's reconstruction.

The Board of Peace is composed of staunch US allies in Europe, the Middle East, East Asia, and Latin America. Italy and the European Union have said their representatives plan to attend as observers, as they have not joined the board.

RelatedTRT World - Trump’s Board of Peace and what it could mean for Palestine’s future
RECOMMENDED

Mexico declines full membership

Meanwhile, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Tuesday that her country will not participate as a full member in the US-led group overseeing the Gaza ceasefire plan due to the lack of Palestinian representation on the Board of Peace.

“Given that we recognise Palestine as a state, it’s important that both states, Israel and Palestine, participate. It isn’t set up that way,” she said at a press conference.

Sheinbaum said her country would send Mexico’s ambassador to the UN as an observer.

“They invited us to attend as observers; if we were not going to participate, then to attend as observers. And together with the foreign minister, we decided that our ambassador to the United Nations would attend as an observer,” she added.

Sheinbaum has expressed her support for Palestine, describing Israel’s ongoing attacks on Gaza and the Palestinian people as genocide and calling for a two-state solution.

RelatedTRT World - Board of Peace members pledge over $5B for Gaza reconstruction, humanitarian aid: Trump
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Galatasaray defeat 10-man Juventus 5-2 in Champions League playoff
Türkiye to develop 'concrete' energy projects with Ethiopia in electricity, renewables
Bardem, Swinton lead Berlinale rebuke for silence on Gaza
'You are using Gaza as a testing lab': Protesters confront arms expo in Tel Aviv
Third round of trilateral Ukraine peace talks to continue in Geneva
UN slams Europe's 'malicious attacks' on special rapporteur Albanese
Swiss commentator questions Israeli athlete's Olympic place over Gaza remarks
US attacks on alleged drug-smuggling boats kill at least 11 people
Erdogan: Israel's recognition of Somaliland benefits no one
US-Iran nuclear talks conclude in Geneva with 'guiding principles' agreed: Iran
Muslims in Türkiye, Oman, Singapore, Australia to start Ramadan fasting on Thursday
Israel arrests Al-Aqsa mosque imam ahead of Ramadan
Jesse Jackson, veteran US civil rights leader, dies at 84
Dozens of soldiers and militants killed in Pakistan attacks and counter-operations
Passengers left stranded as Kenya airport strike drags into day two