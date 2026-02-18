The Vatican will not participate in US President Donald Trump's “Board of Peace" initiative, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's top diplomatic official, said while adding that efforts to handle crisis situations should be managed by the United Nations.

The Holy See "will not participate in the Board of Peace because of its particular nature, which is evidently not that of other States," Parolin said on Tuesday.

"One concern," he said, "is that at the international level it should above all be the UN that manages these crisis situations. This is one of the points on which we have insisted."

Pope Leo, the first US pope and a critic of some of Trump's policies, was invited to join the board in January.

Under Trump's Gaza plan, which led to a fragile ceasefire in October, the board was meant to supervise Gaza's temporary governance. Trump thereafter said the board, with him as chair, would be expanded to tackle global conflicts. The board will hold its first meeting in Washington on Thursday to discuss Gaza's reconstruction.

The Board of Peace is composed of staunch US allies in Europe, the Middle East, East Asia, and Latin America. Italy and the European Union have said their representatives plan to attend as observers, as they have not joined the board.