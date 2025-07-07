WAR ON GAZA
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank saw a 40 percent surge under Netanyahu's current government.
Producer: Hatice Cagla Gunaydin, Graphic Artist: Busra Ozturk / TRT World
July 7, 2025

Since the formation of Netanyahu’s current government in late 2022, at least 50 new settlements — illegal under international law — have been announced in the occupied West Bank, where Palestinians face a sharp rise in settler attacks and a 40% increase in settlement outposts, according to Israeli media. 

The construction of new Israeli settlements was accompanied by the demolition of Palestinian homes, according to Channel 12, and coincided with the rise in the number of illegal Israeli settlers.  

“The announcement of dozens of new settlements, the unprecedented pace of establishing illegal outposts, the construction of strategic roads, and the large-scale demolition of Palestinian buildings all aim to strengthen Jewish control over the area and effectively eliminate the two-state solution,” the channel said.

In addition to the establishment of dozens of new settlements, construction in existing ones across the occupied West Bank reached record levels over the past two and a half years — intensifying further since the start of 2025.

