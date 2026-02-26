Syrian security forces have launched a prisoner exchange operation to secure the return of detainees held by outlaw groups in the country’s southern Sweida province

State broadcaster Al-Ikhbariya TV reported on Thursday that Internal Security Forces, backed by military police, secured the arrival of 61 detainees at the Matouneh checkpoint in the province’s northern countryside ahead of the exchange.

Buses carrying detainees held by the government were dispatched for handover within the province.

Around 25 individuals held by armed groups were expected to arrive at the same crossing, the channel said, later confirming that at least one bus transporting former detainees had reached the site as the process got under way.

Heavy security deployment