MIDDLE EAST
2 min read
Syria launches prisoner swap operation in Sweida
The exchange has been mediated by the Red Cross as security forces deployed along the Damascus-Sweida highway.
Syria launches prisoner swap operation in Sweida
Buses carrying detainees held by the Syrian government were dispatched for handover within the Sweida province. / Reuters
13 hours ago

Syrian security forces have launched a prisoner exchange operation to secure the return of detainees held by outlaw groups in the country’s southern Sweida province

State broadcaster Al-Ikhbariya TV reported on Thursday that Internal Security Forces, backed by military police, secured the arrival of 61 detainees at the Matouneh checkpoint in the province’s northern countryside ahead of the exchange. 

Buses carrying detainees held by the government were dispatched for handover within the province.

Around 25 individuals held by armed groups were expected to arrive at the same crossing, the channel said, later confirming that at least one bus transporting former detainees had reached the site as the process got under way.

RelatedTRT World - Shooting in Syria’s Sweida countryside kills four, suspect arrested

Heavy security deployment

RECOMMENDED

The swap is being mediated by the International Committee of the Red Cross, with local officials and Interior Ministry representatives overseeing the operation. 

Security forces were heavily deployed along the Damascus–Sweida highway to ensure safe passage.

The exchange comes as Sweida remains under a fragile ceasefire declared in July 2025 after clashes between Bedouin tribal fighters and Druze factions killed and wounded hundreds. 

Authorities accuse groups linked to Druze cleric Hikmat al Hijri of repeatedly breaching the truce and targeting government positions.

Since the fall of Bashar al Assad’s regime in December 2024, officials in Damascus have pledged to restore nationwide security, though unrest persists in several regions where armed factions remain active.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
World Economic Forum CEO Brende resigns over Epstein links
West African defence leaders move to mobilise regional anti-terror force
How fasting is practiced across religions
Three go on trial over $437,000 porcelain theft from France's Elysee Palace
What fasting does to your body
AI threat to large IT firms overblown, tech firm Cognizant says
China jails 41,000 and executes 16 in sweeping telecom fraud crackdown
Is US aiding Israel in annexing West Bank with latest consular move?
Hundreds of filmmakers back embattled Berlin festival chief over Palestinian flag photo
Bangladesh court orders Interpol red notice for British MP and Hasina relative over corruption
'Shameful stain on humanity's conscience': Türkiye commemorates 34th anniversary of Khojaly Massacre
Germany's Merz visits China's AI hub eyeing business deals
IMF warns rising US public debt poses a global stability risk
Iran hands in draft proposal to US through Omani mediators ahead of Geneva talks: report
Thai runner-up party files criminal complaint against election officials