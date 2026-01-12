WORLD
Trump using China as pretext for 'selfish' design in Arctic, says Beijing
Beijing’s reaction comes after US president said taking over Greenland is necessary for the US to "prevent Russia or China from gaining control of the strategic Arctic territory".
FILE: China's foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning speaks during a regular briefing held in Beijing. / AP
January 12, 2026

Beijing has pushed back against US President Donald Trump, using China and Russia as a “pretext” for Washington’s “selfish” ambitions in the Arctic region, likely referring to Greenland.

“The Arctic region bears on the common interests of the international community, and China’s activities in Arctic region are conducive to peace and stability and sustainable development and … international law,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Monday.

“We disapprove (of the) US taking China or Russia as a pretext in seeking selfish gains.”

“All countries' right and freedom to carry (out) activities in the region should be fully respected,” said Mao.

Beijing’s comments came after Trump on Sunday argued that taking over Greenland is necessary for the US to prevent Russia or China from gaining control of the strategic Arctic territory of Denmark.

"If we don't take Greenland, Russia or China will take Greenland, and I am not going to let that happen ... but one way or the other, we're going to have Greenland," Trump had told reporters on Air Force One en route to Washington from Florida.

When pressed by Anadolu on Trump seeking to take over the sovereign territory of another country, Mao said: "State-to-state relations should be handled in accordance with principles of the UN Charter."

