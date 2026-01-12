Beijing has pushed back against US President Donald Trump, using China and Russia as a “pretext” for Washington’s “selfish” ambitions in the Arctic region, likely referring to Greenland.

“The Arctic region bears on the common interests of the international community, and China’s activities in Arctic region are conducive to peace and stability and sustainable development and … international law,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Monday.

“We disapprove (of the) US taking China or Russia as a pretext in seeking selfish gains.”

“All countries' right and freedom to carry (out) activities in the region should be fully respected,” said Mao.