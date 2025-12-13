WORLD
EU’s Kallas warns lack of Russian concessions could fuel future wars beyond Ukraine
Kaja Kallas says concessions are needed, whether that means limiting Moscow's army, or curbing its military budget.
A ceasefire must be the first step toward any credible agreement, according to Kallas. / Reuters
December 13, 2025

Even if Ukraine were to receive security guarantees, the absence of real concessions from Russia would risk triggering new wars elsewhere, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has warned.

In an interview with Italian daily Corriere della Sera on Friday, Kallas said a sustainable settlement to end Russia-Ukraine war cannot be achieved unless Russia changes its behavior and accepts concrete limits on its military power.

"The problem for peace is Russia. Even if Ukraine received security guarantees, but there were no concessions from Russia, we would have other wars, perhaps not in Ukraine but elsewhere," she said.

She noted that while the European Union welcomes renewed diplomatic momentum towards peace, including efforts by the US administration, Kallas said Russia continues to show no "genuine willingness" to stop the war, citing ongoing attacks on Ukrainian civilians and infrastructure.

According to Kallas, a ceasefire must be the first step towards any credible agreement, and preventing future conflicts requires ensuring that Russia is no longer able to launch new wars.

"No territorial concessions”

"For a sustainable peace, we must ensure that Russia doesn't attack again. We need concessions from Russia, whether it means limiting their army or curbing their military budget," she said.

Kallas reiterated the EU's firm position that there should be "no territorial concessions and no recognition of the occupation of Ukrainian land," stressing that borders cannot be changed by force.

"And there should be no points in the European security architecture that give Russia a direct role," she added.

Addressing the possibility of Ukraine joining the EU by 2027, Kallas said accession remains a merit-based process determined by member states, but acknowledged that US support could help overcome political blockages within the bloc.

"This proposal is a good sign for the country that's blocking Ukraine's progress, a country very friendly to the United States (Hungary): the US push for it could convince them to lift their veto," she said.

SOURCE:AA
