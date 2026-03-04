More than 200 people have died after a landslide triggered by heavy rains struck the Rubaya coltan mine in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the country's mines ministry says.

The ministry said the collapse occurred on Tuesday and that around 70 children were among those killed.

Many injured people were evacuated to health facilities in the city of Goma.

A senior official from the AFC/M23 rebel group, which controls the mine, gave a far lower death toll, telling Reuters that only five or six people died in the accident.

Rubaya produces around 15 percent of the world’s coltan, which is processed into tantalum, a heat-resistant metal widely used in mobile phones, computers, aerospace components and gas turbines.