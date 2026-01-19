A senior Gaza health official has warned that a dangerous respiratory virus is spreading rapidly across the enclave, claiming lives and pushing an already shattered health system to the brink of total collapse.

Mohammed Abu Salmiya, medical director of al-Shifa Medical Complex of Gaza City, told Anadolu on Monday that hospitals are recording deaths linked to the outbreak, particularly among children, older adults and patients suffering from chronic illnesses.

“We are facing an unprecedented health catastrophe," Abu Salmiya said.

"The situation is deteriorating at ​​a pace we have never witnessed before.”

He said the virus, believed to be related to the flu or coronavirus, is spreading widely among all age groups, fuelled by severe malnutrition, prolonged psychological trauma and the near absence of vaccinations.

According to Abu Salmiya, patients are experiencing tense and prolonged symptoms lasting up to two weeks, including high fever, severe joint and bone pain, persistent headaches and vomiting. In many cases, the illness progresses to acute pneumonia.

“These complications are proving deadly, especially for displaced families living in tents that do not protect from cold, humidity or overcrowding," he added.

Extreme shortages

Abu Salmiya described Gaza's health system as being in its worst condition since the start of Israel’s genocide in the enclave, warning that the collapse has accelerated despite the passage of more than 100 days of the ceasefire agreement.

Hospitals, he said, are operating with extreme shortages of even the most basic medical supplies.

“We lack sterile gauze and operation gowns. Antibiotics are critically scarce," he said.

"Cancer medications are completely unavailable, as are treatments for kidney dialysis patients and people with chronic diseases."