A senior Gaza health official has warned that a dangerous respiratory virus is spreading rapidly across the enclave, claiming lives and pushing an already shattered health system to the brink of total collapse.
Mohammed Abu Salmiya, medical director of al-Shifa Medical Complex of Gaza City, told Anadolu on Monday that hospitals are recording deaths linked to the outbreak, particularly among children, older adults and patients suffering from chronic illnesses.
“We are facing an unprecedented health catastrophe," Abu Salmiya said.
"The situation is deteriorating at a pace we have never witnessed before.”
He said the virus, believed to be related to the flu or coronavirus, is spreading widely among all age groups, fuelled by severe malnutrition, prolonged psychological trauma and the near absence of vaccinations.
According to Abu Salmiya, patients are experiencing tense and prolonged symptoms lasting up to two weeks, including high fever, severe joint and bone pain, persistent headaches and vomiting. In many cases, the illness progresses to acute pneumonia.
“These complications are proving deadly, especially for displaced families living in tents that do not protect from cold, humidity or overcrowding," he added.
Extreme shortages
Abu Salmiya described Gaza's health system as being in its worst condition since the start of Israel’s genocide in the enclave, warning that the collapse has accelerated despite the passage of more than 100 days of the ceasefire agreement.
Hospitals, he said, are operating with extreme shortages of even the most basic medical supplies.
“We lack sterile gauze and operation gowns. Antibiotics are critically scarce," he said.
"Cancer medications are completely unavailable, as are treatments for kidney dialysis patients and people with chronic diseases."
He also warned of a growing mental health emergency, noting that psychiatric facilities have been destroyed and medications for mental health patients are largely unavailable, posing risks not only to patients but to the wider community.
Abu Salmiya added that approximately 70 percent of Gaza's medical laboratories are no longer functioning due to shortages of equipment and essential materials, leaving doctors unable to conduct even routine diagnostic tests.
Obstruction of medical aid
The Al-Shifa medical director accused Israel of deliberately blocking the entry of medical supplies and medical equipment to Gaza, including supplies recommended by international organisations such as the World Health Organization and UNICEF.
"Life-saving medications and equipment are denied entry, while non-essential items such as soft drinks, snacks and mobile phones are allowed in," he said, calling the policy a systematic attempt to inflict harm directly.
He urged the international community to intervene immediately to ensure the unrestricted entry of medical supplies, laboratory materials and essential equipment.
Palestinian health authorities say hospitals, medical facilities, drug warehouses and healthcare workers have been repeatedly targeted by Israel, while strict restrictions on medical aid have crippled the enclave's health system.
Israel has repeatedly violated the October 10 ceasefire that halted the genocidal war that killed more than 71,000 victims, most of them women and children, and wounded over 171,000 in October 2023.
At least 465 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 1,287 others wounded by Israeli attacks since the ceasefire, according to the Ministry of Health.