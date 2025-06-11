US agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security and the Justice Department, tracked foreign nationals visiting billionaire Elon Musk’s properties in 2022 and 2023, sources said, according to the Wall Street Journal report.

The probe focused on visitors from Eastern Europe and other regions over concerns that they may have been trying to influence Musk, who until last week was a close adviser to US President Donald Trump.

The investigation, which began before the current Trump administration, did not lead to charges, and its status remains unclear. Agencies, including the FBI, were briefed on the matter.

It reflected growing concerns over the number of foreign nationals around Musk, who leads five companies, such as SpaceX, with sensitive government ties and high-level access in Washington.

Officials said they were unaware of any past investigation. Trump returned to office in January after a comeback campaign heavily backed by over $250 million from a Musk-funded super PAC (political action committee).

Musk, a South Africa-born US citizen, initially held a key budget-cutting role in the new administration, but his relationship with Trump collapsed last week amid a public exchange of insults.

Despite their recent collaboration, tensions grew over Musk’s ties to foreign nationals.