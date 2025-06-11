WORLD
2 min read
US probes Musk's foreign visitors
The probe has focused on concerns over Musk being influenced, who until last week was a close adviser to US President Donald Trump.
US probes Musk's foreign visitors
Musk’s ties with Trump soured last week after a public spat. / Photo: AP / AP
June 11, 2025

US agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security and the Justice Department, tracked foreign nationals visiting billionaire Elon Musk’s properties in 2022 and 2023, sources said, according to the Wall Street Journal report.

The probe focused on visitors from Eastern Europe and other regions over concerns that they may have been trying to influence Musk, who until last week was a close adviser to US President Donald Trump.

The investigation, which began before the current Trump administration, did not lead to charges, and its status remains unclear. Agencies, including the FBI, were briefed on the matter.

It reflected growing concerns over the number of foreign nationals around Musk, who leads five companies, such as SpaceX, with sensitive government ties and high-level access in Washington.

Officials said they were unaware of any past investigation. Trump returned to office in January after a comeback campaign heavily backed by over $250 million from a Musk-funded super PAC (political action committee).

RelatedElon Musk calls for US government to 'delete entire agencies'

Top-secret clearance

Musk, a South Africa-born US citizen, initially held a key budget-cutting role in the new administration, but his relationship with Trump collapsed last week amid a public exchange of insults.

Despite their recent collaboration, tensions grew over Musk’s ties to foreign nationals.

RECOMMENDED

Staff at his pro-Trump super PAC raised concerns about the number of foreigners accompanying him to meetings and events, according to two people familiar with the group.

An official at America PAC said they implemented strict vetting to prevent foreign involvement. Two campaign staffers also expressed concerns about Musk’s circle of foreign nationals.

According to an October report by The Wall Street Journal, Musk has been in regular contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin since late 2022.

Due to his connections with foreign nationals, SpaceX lawyers advised him against pursuing a higher security clearance, fearing it could be revoked.

As the CEO of SpaceX, founded in 2002, Musk holds top-secret clearance that grants him access to national security information.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump hails ‘very good’ Zelenskyy talks as Ukraine, Russia set for US-led meeting in UAE
UN warns of ‘catastrophic’ hunger crisis in Nigeria as food aid funds dry up
One in five mammals faces extinction across South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry
Deployment of Turkish Naval Forces in Gulf of Aden extended for another year
Ukraine settlement in its final stages, says US special envoy Witkoff
Russia, China must not gain access to Greenland's economy, military infrastructure: NATO chief
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink
UK will not take part in 'Board of Peace' signing ceremony: foreign minister
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models