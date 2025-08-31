POLITICS
2 min read
Trump pledges voter ID requirement in future elections
President Trump pledges to mandate voter ID and limit mail-in voting in an executive order before the 2026 midterms.
Trump pledges voter ID requirement in future elections
US President Donald Trump pushes for paper ballots and hand counts to replace electronic voting. [File photo] / AP
August 31, 2025

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he will issue an executive order to require voter identification from every voter.

"Voter I.D. Must Be Part of Every Single Vote. NO EXCEPTIONS! I Will Be Doing An Executive Order To That End!!!," Trump said on Truth Social.

"Also, No Mail-In Voting, Except For Those That Are Very Ill, And The Far Away Military," he added.

Trump has long questioned the US electoral system and continues to falsely claim that his 2020 loss to Democratic President Joe Biden was the result of widespread fraud.

For years, he has also called for the end of electronic voting machines, pushing instead for the use of paper ballots and hand counts — a process that election officials say is time-consuming, costly and far less accurate than machine counting.

Earlier in August, Trump pledged to issue an executive order to end the use of mail-in ballots and voting machines ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. However, federal elections are administered at the state level and it is unclear whether the president has the constitutional power to enact such a measure.

2026 midterm elections

RECOMMENDED

The November 3, 2026, elections will be the first nationwide referendum on Trump's domestic and foreign policies since he returned to power in January.

Democrats will be seeking to break the Republicans' grip on both the House of Representatives and the Senate to block Trump's domestic agenda.

According to BallotPedia, a nonprofit on American politics and elections, 36 states require voters to present identification at polls, including 25 states requiring photo ID with certain exceptions, and 11 states not explicitly requiring photographs.

The remaining 14 states do not require identification for in-person voting as of August 2025.

Trump previously criticised mail-in voting and electronic voting machines as redistricting plans in several US states are underway ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

RelatedTRT World - Trump signs order requiring citizenship proof in US federal elections

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat
Erdogan champions diplomacy, highlighting Türkiye's efforts to avert possible US-Iran war
Araghchi arrives in Oman for nuclear talks with US as Iran deploys Khorramshahr 4 missiles