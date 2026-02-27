China called on Friday for a ceasefire between Afghanistan and Pakistan, adding it was talking to both sides to try to end violent clashes that had left Beijing "deeply concerned".

Pakistan is one of China's closest partners in the region, but Beijing also calls itself a "friendly neighbour" of Afghanistan.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said China was "deeply concerned about the escalation of the conflict", after Pakistan bombed major cities in Afghanistan including the capital Kabul on Friday.

China "calls on both sides to remain calm and exercise restraint... achieve a ceasefire as soon as possible, and avoid further bloodshed", she told a regular press briefing.

"China has consistently mediated the conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan through its own channels and is willing to continue playing a constructive role in easing tensions."

The ministry and China's embassies in Pakistan and Afghanistan were "working with relevant parties in both countries on this matter", she said.

