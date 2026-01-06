Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi reiterated her call for dialogue with China amid strained ties between the two countries over remarks she made about Taiwan.

Takaichi said that communication is important to address concerns and challenges between the two nations, speaking about the government's priorities during her first press conference of the new year on Monday.

"Our nation is open to various opportunities for dialogue with China and has never closed the door," she said, according to Kyodo News Agency.

Her remarks came after China’s Embassy in Japan said in a notice issued on Saturday that public security conditions in some regions of Japan have recently deteriorated and advised Chinese citizens to avoid travelling to Japan in the near term.