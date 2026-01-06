WORLD
1 min read
Japanese PM reiterates call for talks with China as bilateral tensions remain high
Sanae Takaichi's comments follow a Chinese embassy notice warning of deteriorating public security in parts of Japan and advising Chinese citizens to avoid travel.
Japanese PM reiterates call for talks with China as bilateral tensions remain high
"Our nation is open to various opportunities for dialogue with China," Takaichi says. / Reuters
January 6, 2026

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi reiterated her call for dialogue with China amid strained ties between the two countries over remarks she made about Taiwan.

Takaichi said that communication is important to address concerns and challenges between the two nations, speaking about the government's priorities during her first press conference of the new year on Monday.

"Our nation is open to various opportunities for dialogue with China and has never closed the door," she said, according to Kyodo News Agency.

Her remarks came after China’s Embassy in Japan said in a notice issued on Saturday that public security conditions in some regions of Japan have recently deteriorated and advised Chinese citizens to avoid travelling to Japan in the near term.

RECOMMENDED

There was no immediate response from Japanese authorities regarding the Chinese embassy’s latest statement.

Tensions between China and Japan have escalated since November 7 last year, when Takaichi said a Chinese attack on Taiwan could legally constitute a “survival-threatening situation,” potentially allowing Japan to exercise the right of collective self-defence.

Her remarks triggered a massive backlash from Beijing, with China advising against travel to Japan and reimposing a ban on imports of seafood, among other restrictive measures.

RelatedChina asks citizens in Japan to stay vigilant amid reports of violent incidents - TRT World
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Man kills five with axe, hammer at Ukraine displacement shelter
Israeli drone strike kills two Palestinians in Gaza in yet another ceasefire violation
Gaza peacekeeping force could total 20,000 troops: Indonesia
UN to withdraw most peacekeepers from Lebanon by mid-2027
Poland denies Russia's claim of security services' role in Moscow assassination attempt
Former Israeli PM Olmert warns occupied West Bank policies resemble 'ethnic cleansing'
China steps in as Cuba faces deepening fuel crunch under US pressure
Iran warns Netanyahu's US visit will have a 'destructive' influence on diplomacy
Greek PM visit to Türkiye signals potential thaw in ties
Saudi Arabia calls out RSF over Al Fasher atrocities, demands aid access
Russian strike hits energy facility in Ukraine's Odessa region
Australian envoy urges probe into police force against Muslims during Herzog visit
Nigerian military kills dozens of terrorists, repatriates 700 refugees in northeast
Türkiye's industrial production up on monthly basis in December 2025
Anarchist group claims Italy rail sabotage during Winter Olympics opening