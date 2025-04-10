A Canadian businessman accused of helping to orchestrate the 2008 attacks in Mumbai, one of India's deadliest, arrived in New Delhi on Thursday after the US extradited him in the first such transfer in a terrorism case.

Tahawwur Rana, 64, a doctor-turned-businessman, was extradited in connection with the November 2008 Mumbai attacks that killed more than 160 people.

"The National Investigation Agency on Thursday successfully secured the extradition...after years of sustained and concerted efforts to bring the key conspirator...to justice," said NIA, India's anti-terror agency.

He was accompanied back by Indian security agencies after his petitions challenging the extradition were rejected by the US Supreme Court.

Rana's extradition is a "great success" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's diplomacy, Indian Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday.

"It is the responsibility of the Indian government to bring back all those who have abused the land and people of India," he posted on X.

Related TRT Global - 'Interests supersede values' as Trump, Modi duck rights abuses in India

Trump announced transfer