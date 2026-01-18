Portuguese voters head to the polls on Sunday to elect their next president, with surveys pointing to a possible second-round vote amid rising support for the far right.

As incumbent conservative President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, who won nearly 60 percent of the vote in 2021, completes his second and final five-year term, 11 candidates are competing to succeed him. They include Andre Ventura of the far-right Chega party, who secured nearly 12 percent in the last presidential election.

Other prominent contenders are Luis Marques Mendes of the ruling centre-right Social Democratic Party (PSD), Antonio Jose Seguro of the opposition Socialist Party, Joao Cotrim de Figueiredo of the Liberal Initiative party, and independent candidate Henrique Gouveia e Melo.

According to a poll released on Wednesday by RTP News, a second round scheduled for February 8 appears almost certain, with Ventura and Seguro expected to advance.

The survey shows Ventura leading with around 24 percent of the vote, followed closely by Seguro at 23 percent, while Figueiredo trails with 19 percent.