The European Union has called on Israel to reverse its illegal move of land registrations in the occupied West Bank, warning it was a "new escalation".

"This constitutes a new escalation after recent measures already aimed at extending Israeli control" in the occupied West Bank, EU foreign affairs spokesman Anouar El Anouni said on Monday.

"We reiterate that annexation is illegal under international law. We call on Israel to reverse this decision," he added.

The statement came a day after the Israeli government approved a proposal to register Palestinian land in the West Bank as “state property” for the first time since the Israeli occupation of the territory in 1967, as critics labelled it a "mega land grab" that would accelerate annexation of the Palestinian territory.



Israel’s public broadcaster reported that Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Justice Minister Yariv Levin and Defence Minister Israel Katz submitted the proposal.