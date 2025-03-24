In a rejection of President Donald Trump’s latest diplomatic overture, Iran has ruled out direct nuclear negotiations unless Washington abandons its “ maximum pressure ” policy.



On Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi stated that talks with the US are “impossible” under present circumstances. This comes after Trump sent a letter to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei proposing talks on a new nuclear deal—framing the options starkly: “militarily, or you make a deal.”

Khamenei dismissed the offer as “a deception,” warning that dialogue with the Trump administration would only intensify sanctions. Araqchi added that Tehran would formally respond to both the threats and “opportunities” in Trump’s letter soon.

With the US maintaining this hardline approach, Iran sees little incentive to return to the table.

But on Monday, Araqchi indicated that Tehran is willing to start indirect talks.



Russia and China



In this context of entrenched hostilities, attention is shifting to Russia and China—two global powers that could play a decisive role in unlocking the diplomatic deadlock.



At a trilateral meeting in Beijing recently, China, Russia, and Iran jointly condemned the use of threats and sanctions and renewed calls for multinational dialogue. China outlined a five-point proposal to address the Iranian nuclear issue, while Russia offered to mediate between Washington and Tehran.

Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasised Beijing’s ongoing commitment to reviving the suspended Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Originally signed by Iran, the US, Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany in 2015, the JCPOA collapsed following Washington’s withdrawal in 2018 , a year into US President Trump’s first term. According to the pact, Tehran had committed to limiting uranium enrichment to 3.67 percent, but since then levels have risen to 60 percent, nearing the 90 percent weapons-grade levels. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is concerned, as this is enough material to make four nuclear bombs.



Growing urgency

Two critical factors drive the urgency to settle Iran’s nuclear issue.