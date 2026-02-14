US lawmakers have remained locked in a standoff over immigration enforcement funding, putting the Department of Homeland Security at risk of a partial government shutdown beginning Saturday.

The funding lapse would take effect after midnight on Friday if Congress fails to reach an agreement.

"For weeks, we've been pushing commonsense reforms," Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said ahead of the deadline.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt blamed Democrats, telling Fox News that "Democrats are barreling our government towards another shutdown for political and partisan reasons."

Democrats have refused to approve additional funding for DHS without changes to the way Immigration and Customs Enforcement carry out operations.

They are demanding limits on patrols, a ban on agents wearing facemasks during enforcement actions and a requirement for judicial warrants before entering private property.

"Donald Trump and Republicans have decided that they have zero interest in getting ICE under control," House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said. "Dramatic changes are needed."

Democratic opposition intensified after the January deaths of two US citizens, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, who were shot and killed by federal agents in Minneapolis during protests linked to deportation operations.

"Democrats will not support a blank check for chaos," Schumer said.