US Homeland Security faces shutdown as lawmakers clash over border enforcement
Democrats demand major reforms to ICE operations following fatal shootings in Minneapolis as the funding deadline approaches.
Partial US government shutdown looms as Senate remains divided over funding for Department of Homeland Security. / AP
17 hours ago

US lawmakers have remained locked in a standoff over immigration enforcement funding, putting the Department of Homeland Security at risk of a partial government shutdown beginning Saturday.

The funding lapse would take effect after midnight on Friday if Congress fails to reach an agreement.

"For weeks, we've been pushing commonsense reforms," Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said ahead of the deadline.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt blamed Democrats, telling Fox News that "Democrats are barreling our government towards another shutdown for political and partisan reasons."

Democrats have refused to approve additional funding for DHS without changes to the way Immigration and Customs Enforcement carry out operations.

They are demanding limits on patrols, a ban on agents wearing facemasks during enforcement actions and a requirement for judicial warrants before entering private property.

"Donald Trump and Republicans have decided that they have zero interest in getting ICE under control," House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said. "Dramatic changes are needed."

Democratic opposition intensified after the January deaths of two US citizens, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, who were shot and killed by federal agents in Minneapolis during protests linked to deportation operations.

"Democrats will not support a blank check for chaos," Schumer said.

Democratic votes needed

Even if all 53 Republican senators support the bill, Senate rules require 60 votes to advance it, meaning at least seven Democrats would need to back the measure.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune described the White House proposal as "an extremely serious offer" but acknowledged Democrats would not secure their full list of demands.

"Half-measures will not cut it," said Democratic Senator Patty Murray.

If no agreement is reached, thousands of federal workers could be furloughed, while others would be required to work without pay until funding is restored.

ICE would continue operating using previously approved funds, but other agencies could be affected.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Transportation Security Administration have warned of disruptions, including longer airport wait times.

The shutdown would mark the third of Trump's second term.

