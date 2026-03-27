China's foreign ministry accused the media of publishing "false information" on Friday following a report that said the country's top semiconductor firm has sent chipmaking tools to Iran.

The report, which cited information from two unidentified senior officials in US President Donald Trump's administration, said contract chipmaker SMIC "began sending the tools to Iran roughly a year ago".

A US official was quoted in the report as saying they had "no reason to believe that any of this has stopped".

China is a key partner of Iran but has not announced military assistance to Tehran in the war triggered by US-Israeli strikes on February 28, repeatedly calling for a ceasefire.

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‘News seems right but instead is wrong’

The chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC), did not respond to an AFP request for comment on Friday.