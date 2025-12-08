US President Donald Trump has announced a new policy that will allow American chipmaker Nvidia to ship its H200 artificial intelligence (AI) chips to "approved customers" in China and other countries.

Trump said he informed Chinese President Xi Jinping of the change and that Xi had "responded positively."

"25% will be paid to the United States of America. This policy will support American Jobs, strengthen US Manufacturing, and benefit American Taxpayers," he said on his Truth Social platform.

Trump criticised export-control measures imposed under the former Biden administration, arguing they forced US chip companies to spend "billions of dollars building ‘degraded’ products that nobody wanted," which he said slowed innovation and harmed American workers.

"That Era is over," he said.

The president stressed that the shift would not affect Nvidia’s most advanced products, including the Blackwell series chips and the forthcoming Rubin architecture, "neither of which are part of this deal."

Trump said the Commerce Department is finalising the framework that will govern export approvals and that similar structures will apply to AMD, Intel and other major US semiconductor firms.