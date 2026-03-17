A fire that broke out aboard the US aircraft carrier Gerald R Ford while it was operating in the Middle East as part of the ongoing US-Israeli war with Iran has left more than 600 service members without beds, according to a report on Monday by the New York Times.

The blaze broke out in the laundry room of the carrier last week, and military officials said it took crew members more than 30 hours to extinguish it.

Dozens of service members were reported to have suffered smoke inhalation and two were treated for "non-life threatening" injuries.

The crew members who lost their beds are now said to be bunking on floors and tables, and since the fire originated in the main laundry area, sailors have no access to wash their clothes.

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The carrier, along with its 4,500 sailors and fighter pilots, was ordered from the Mediterranean to the Caribbean on October 24 last year by Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth. It was part of a broader US military buildup intended to increase pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro before his capture in early January.

The vessel subsequently departed for the Middle East for the US-Israeli war against Iran, which is now in its third week.