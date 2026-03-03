Washington DC — An influential anti-interventionist wing of prominent MAGA figures has erupted in anger over US strikes on Tehran, dismissing Republican arguments that Israeli bombardment of Iran had created threats requiring an American military response. The critics are denouncing the attacks as a betrayal of "America First" principles.

The vocal group, which includes the likes of prominent US broadcasters like Megyn Kelly, Tucker Carlson, and former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, alleges the Trump administration prioritised Israeli interests and broke promises of no new wars during the 2024 election campaign.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, CIA Director John Ratcliffe and General Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff briefed congressional leaders on Monday, two days after Israeli and US forces began attacking Iran.

Ahead of the briefing, Rubio told media that there was an imminent threat to the US because Washington knew that Israel planned to attack Iran and expected Iran to retaliate by attacking US forces.

"It was abundantly clear that if Iran came under attack by anyone, the United States or Israel or anyone, they were going to respond and respond against the United States," Rubio said.

"We knew that there was going to be an Israeli action, we knew that that would precipitate an attack against American forces, and we knew that if we didn’t preemptively go after them before they launched those attacks, we would suffer higher casualties and perhaps even higher those killed."

Rubio added, "We were aware of Israeli intentions and understood what that would mean for us, and we had to be prepared to act as a result of it. But this had to happen no matter what."

However, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi promptly seized on Rubio’s remarks, arguing that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio "admitted" that Washington initiated "a war of choice" against Tehran "on behalf of Israel."

The joint US-Israel attacks on Iran that started on Saturday showed no sign of abating as it entered its fourth day. The US-Israel strikes killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and 786 others, including scores of school girls on the first day of attacks.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile attacks targeting US-linked sites in Gulf countries, causing multiple fatalities. Six US service members have been killed and many others injured.

Speaking on Monday at the Pentagon, General Dan Caine emphasised that this was not a "single, overnight operation" and that more US losses should be expected.

US President Donald Trump hinted at future events, telling CNN's Jake Tapper a "big wave hasn’t even happened, the big one is coming soon," without elaborating.

'This is not what we thought MAGA was supposed to be'

Republican lawmakers claimed Israeli actions led to the "imminent threat" that forced the US to attack Iran.

"Because Israel was determined to act with or without the US, our commander in chief and the administration ... had a very difficult decision to make," House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters after the classified briefing.



"In my view, right now ... our military and the commander in chief, he is presiding over the completion of an operation that was limited in scope, limited in its objective, and absolutely necessary for our defense. I think that operation will be wound up quickly," Johnson said.

The Republicans’ remarks suggesting an Israeli decision to bomb Iran drew the US into the war has inflamed MAGA activists and commentators, who are saying US President Donald Trump betrayed his poll promises and accusing Israel of drawing reluctant Americans into a war with Iran.

Strongly opposing the US-Israel war on Iran, former Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene stated, "I did not campaign for this. I did not donate money for this. I did not vote for this... This is heartbreaking and tragic... This is not what we thought MAGA was supposed to be. Shame!"

She has repeatedly called it "AMERICA LAST" and a "stupid pointless foreign war for foreign regime change on behalf of Israel," dividing the nation between those wanting "wars for Israel" and those seeking peace.

She also criticised supporters of the war and blamed figures like JD Vance for escalating it.

Speaking on the Megyn Kelly Show, Greene said, "'Make America Great Again' was supposed to be America first, not Israel first, not any foreign country first, not any foreign people first, but the American people first."

"I've got serious doubts about what we are doing…" Kelly expressed on her show.