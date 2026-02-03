ASIA PACIFIC
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Heavy snowfall across northern Japan has killed at least 30 people in two weeks, prompting troop deployments and urgent warnings as deep accumulations threaten roof collapses and falling snow.
A shop employee shovels the snow in front of the shop in Aomori city, Aomori prefecture on January 30, 2026 / AFP
February 3, 2026

Unusually heavy snow in Japan has been blamed for 30 deaths in the past two weeks, officials said on Tuesday, including a 91-year-old woman found under a three-metre pile outside her home.

The central government has deployed troops to help residents in Aomori, the heaviest-hit region, where as much as 4.5 metres (15 feet) of snow remains on the ground in remote areas.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi held a special cabinet-level meeting on Tuesday morning to instruct ministers to do all they can to prevent deaths and accidents.

A powerful cold air mass has resulted in heavy snow along the Sea of Japan coast in recent weeks, with some areas seeing more than double the usual volumes.

Since January 20 through Tuesday, 30 people have died as a result of the heavy snow, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.

Among them was Kina Jin, 91, whose body was found under a pile of snow at her home in Ajigasawa, Aomori, a local police official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Police believe snow from her rooftop fell on her. The cause of her death was suffocation, the official said. An aluminium shovel was found next to her body.

"As it gets warmer, the accumulated snow melts and falls. It depends on the volume (of snow) and the temperature. Under the rooftop is a dangerous place," the official told AFP.

Aomori governor Soichiro Miyashita said on Monday he had asked Japan's military to offer disaster relief.

He said he asked troops to help the region's elderly who live alone and need help clearing snow.

Walls of snow as high as 1.8 metres are on the ground of the regional capital of Aomori city, the governor said, adding that local workers clearing snow from roads and houses were overwhelmed.

"The danger of life-threatening incidents, such as fatal accidents due to falling snow from the roofs or collapsing buildings, is imminent," he said in the press conference.

