Malaysia imposes anti-dumping duties on steel from China, South Korea, and Vietnam
Duties will be effective from July 7 and range from 3.86 percent to 57.90 percent.
Malaysia imposes anti-dumping duties on steel from China, South Korea, Vietnam / Reuters
July 5, 2025

Malaysia imposes anti-dumping duties on some iron and steel products from China, South Korea, and Vietnam.

The decision comes after an investigation was launched in February for iron alloy or non-alloy steel, plated or coated with zinc, using a hot dip process, according to a statement from the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry.

The duties will be effective for up to 120 days from Monday.

A final determination will take place by November 3.

“The provisional measure is necessary to prevent further injury to the domestic industry,” said a statement from the ministry, cited by Free Malaysia Today.

