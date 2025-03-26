A prominent Israeli academic has accused his country's government of committing genocide in Gaza and that it works to extend it in the occupied West Bank, stressing that the government does not care for the fate of the Israeli prisoners in Gaza.

Speaking to Anadolu, Israeli anthropologist Jeff Halper said what the Israeli government is doing is beyond the security calculation and is related to maintaining "the right-wing extremist government in power under any price."

To be in power

Halper, who is also the head of the Israeli Committee Against House Demolitions, argued that the decision to resume attacks on Gaza is "directly tied to Netanyahu’s desire to cling to power," noting that he "relies on the support of extremist Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and far-right Jewish Power leader Itamar Ben-Gvir to maintain his coalition."

"Netanyahu is willing to destroy Gaza to appease his government allies. Everyone in Israel knows this, especially the hostages’ families, who are now furious," he said.

Commenting on the ceasefire agreement that Netanyahu reneged on, Halper said that Netanyahu exploited US President Donald Trump's statement that "the gates of hell would open on Hamas if all hostages weren’t released" to relaunch attacks under the pretext of rescuing them.

He considered that the escalation in Gaza, which Tel Aviv says is fully coordinated with Washington, "marks the gravest violation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement that took effect on January 19."

A false belief

Halper stressed that the belief "that military pressure will free hostages is a false belief," noting that such an approach has already gotten some hostages killed and risks repeating itself."

"If Netanyahu truly cared, he’d have moved to Phase Two. The hostages would be free. But ending the war means losing far-right support and therefore his government’s collapse."

He added that the real question is, "Do we save the hostages or the government?

For Netanyahu, the answer is clear; he seeks to maintain his government."