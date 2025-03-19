BIZTECH
EU accuses Google of violating Digital Markets Act
Google's violation of EU digital rules can lead to fines of up to 10 percent of the company's turnover.
The EU Commission launched an investigation last March into Alphabet's compliance with the EU rules on referrals in Google Play and preference in Google Search. / Reuters
March 19, 2025

The European Union has accused Google's parent company, Alphabet Inc., of violating the bloc’s rules regarding Google Search and Google Play, according to a statement by the European Commission.

As part of its investigation into Alphabet, the Commission sent its preliminary findings on Wednesday that the company's two services do not comply with the Digital Markets Act (DMA).

It noted that certain features and functionalities of Google Search treated Alphabet's services more favourably than its competitors while failing to ensure the transparent, fair, and non-discriminatory treatment of third-party services enshrined in EU rules.

In addition, the preliminary opinion said Google Play does not comply with the rules because it prevents application developers from freely directing consumers to other channels for better offers that are sent to Alphabet.

The statement noted that if the Commission's preliminary views are confirmed, a decision of non-compliance may be taken.

The EU Commission launched an investigation last March into Alphabet's compliance with the EU rules on referrals in Google Play and preference in Google Search.

In case of violations of EU digital rules, a fine of up to 10 percent of the company's total turnover can be imposed.

The EU had previously fined Google more than $8.7 billion (€8 billion).​​​​​​​

