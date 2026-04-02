The Pentagon announced on Thursday that Gen. Randy A. George will retire from his role as the 41st Chief of Staff of the Army "effective immediately."

In a brief statement, the Department of Defense expressed appreciation for George’s decades of military service.

The department "is grateful for General George’s decades of service to our nation. We wish him well in his retirement," said Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell in a statement.

Earlier, CBS News reported that US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had asked Gen. George to step down and immediately retire.

Citing sources familiar with the decision, the report said Hegseth wants someone in the role who would implement President Donald Trump and his vision for the US Army.

In 2021-2022 under the Biden administration, George served as a senior military assistant to then-Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

George assumed his duties as the US Army chief of staff on September 21 2023.

The army chief of staff usually holds the position for a four-year term.

Two more generals dismissed

Three US officials said Hegseth dismissed two more senior Army generals on Thursday.