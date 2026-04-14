US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has hosted the Lebanese and Israeli ambassadors in Washington for the first direct peace talks between the countries in decades.

Rubio is mediating the talks on Tuesday between Israeli envoy Yechiel Leiter and Lebanon's Nada Hamadeh Moawad, which began around 1500 GMT at the US State Department.

"This is a historic opportunity. We understand we're working against decades of history and the complexities that have led us to this unique moment and the opportunity here," Rubio said at the State Department as he welcomed the ambassadors of the two countries.

"The hope today is that we can outline a framework upon which a current and lasting peace can be developed," he added.

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But Hezbollah — which is battling invading Israeli troops in southern Lebanon — has called for the talks to be scrapped before they even began.