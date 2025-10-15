Leaked private messages from Young Republican leaders across the US reveal racist, anti-semitic and violent rhetoric used casually among the party's next generation of activists, Politico reported.

The thousands of Telegram messages show members of the group frequently using racial slurs against Black people, making Nazi references and joking about political violence, according to the report that was published on Tuesday.

The individuals making the comments were not fringe members but chairs, vice chairs and committee members of the Young Republican organisations in states including Kansas, New York, Arizona and Vermont.

William Hendrix, the Kansas Young Republicans' vice chair, used variations of a racial slur "more than a dozen times in the chat," Politico reported. Bobby Walker, then vice chair of the New York State Young Republicans, referred to rape as "epic."

Peter Giunta, former chair of the New York organisation, wrote that "everyone that votes no is going to the gas chamber," according to the messages. Joe Maligno, who identified himself as general counsel for New York State Young Republicans, responded: "Can we fix the showers? Gas chambers don't fit the Hitler aesthetic."

White supremacist symbol