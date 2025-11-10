Israeli forces continue their demolition of Palestinian homes in the Zeitoun neighbourhood, southeast of Gaza City, while simultaneously launching heavy air strikes on the southern city of Khan Younis.

The occupation army is continuing to demolish homes in the Zeitoun neighbourhood, while its military vehicles are firing heavily east of the city, and various types of drones are flying over the western part of the city, WAFA new agency reported.

Israeli warplanes are also carrying out intense and heavy air strikes on the northern and eastern areas of Khan Younis, while the Israeli army's artillery has fired several shells at the Zanna area, northeast of the city.

The demolitions mostly take place beyond the “yellow line,” within territory occupied by the Israeli forces.