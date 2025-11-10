WAR ON GAZA
Israel demolishes Palestinian homes in Gaza, launches strikes on Khan Younis despite ceasefire
Since the ceasefire agreement that came into effect on October 11, the Israeli army continues to violate it, committing further atrocities.
Since the October 11 ceasefire began, Israeli forces have continued to violate it with further attacks. / AP
November 10, 2025

Israeli forces continue their demolition of Palestinian homes in the Zeitoun neighbourhood, southeast of Gaza City, while simultaneously launching heavy air strikes on the southern city of Khan Younis.

The occupation army is continuing to demolish homes in the Zeitoun neighbourhood, while its military vehicles are firing heavily east of the city, and various types of drones are flying over the western part of the city, WAFA new agency reported.

Israeli warplanes are also carrying out intense and heavy air strikes on the northern and eastern areas of Khan Younis, while the Israeli army's artillery has fired several shells at the Zanna area, northeast of the city.

The demolitions mostly take place beyond the “yellow line,” within territory occupied by the Israeli forces.

The “yellow line” refers to the zone to which Israeli forces have withdrawn under the ceasefire agreement that took effect on October 10. It is a non-physical partition that runs through Gaza, dividing the Palestinian territory in half.

The death toll has risen to 241, with 619 others wounded, and 528 bodies have been recovered. This raises the death toll since the war of extermination on Gaza on October 7, 2023 to 69,176 fatalities and 170,690 injuries.

