Türkiye’s decision to pursue offshore oil drilling in Somalia marks a potentially consequential inflexion point, with implications that extend beyond immediate economic gains.

It presents an opportunity to recalibrate Somalia’s fiscal foundations, enhance its strategic relevance, and reshape its engagement with regional and international actors.

In this sense, the initiative carries the potential to shift Somalia from a position of structural vulnerability toward one of greater agency within an evolving geopolitical landscape.

However, such outcomes are neither automatic nor guaranteed.

The extent to which this moment proves transformative will depend on the country’s capacity to strengthen governance frameworks, consolidate institutional resilience, and exercise strategic foresight in managing both resources and partnerships.

Challenging Narrative

For decades, Somalia has been framed predominantly through the language of crisis; security threats, humanitarian need, and institutional fragility.

Counterterrorism, piracy, and cross-border crime have dominated external engagement, relegating economic development, investment, and long-term state-building to secondary concerns.

International engagement has largely reflected this framing, prioritising securitised risk management over long-term economic transformation.

In doing so, it has entrenched a model in which Somalia is managed rather than developed.

Even development assistance has operated within this securitised framework.

Significant portions of aid have been allocated toward logistics, protection, and operational costs associated with working in high-risk environments, rather than towards long-term economic and institutional development.

As a result, Somalia has remained heavily dependent on external support while lacking the economic foundations necessary for sustainable growth.

This model is increasingly unsustainable. Donor fatigue, shifting geopolitical priorities, and economic constraints within donor countries are contributing to a gradual contraction of aid.

Somalia can no longer rely on external assistance as its primary economic pillar.

It is within this shifting landscape that Türkiye’s entry into Somalia’s offshore energy sector must be understood.

Within this context, Türkiye’s decision to initiate offshore oil drilling in Somalia represents more than a commercial venture.

It represents a strategic inflexion point that could recalibrate how Somalia is perceived and engaged: from a chronic security burden to a state with emerging economic and geopolitical value.

Türkiye’s entry into Somalia’s energy sector challenges existing narratives at its core.

Somalia’s Potential Energy Sector

Following the completion of extensive seismic surveys conducted by the Oruc Reis vessel last summer, Türkiye has now deployed a deep-water drilling ship, Çağrı Bey, which is expected to begin drilling operations in April.

The operation targets the Curad-1 well, located roughly 370 kilometres offshore, within one of three designated offshore blocks covering approximately 15,000 square kilometres under the 2024 Somali–Turkish hydrocarbon exploration agreement.

As Türkiye’s first offshore drilling operation beyond its maritime jurisdiction, the mission has been described by Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar as a “historic step,” underscoring both its strategic ambition and symbolic significance.

Related TRT World - Why Somalia–Türkiye partnership stands strong amid the noise

Oil exploration in Somalia is not new. Italian and British geologists identified oil seeps during the colonial era, and from the 1950s until the collapse of the central government in 1991, major international companies, including Shell and Total, conducted exploratory activities.

While hydrocarbons were discovered, these efforts never translated into commercial production before state collapse and prolonged conflict halted further development.

Unlike previous oil partners, Türkiye has demonstrated a higher level of strategic commitment and risk tolerance, showing readiness to invest substantial capital in Somalia’s hydrocarbon sector.

Importantly, Türkiye’s engagement is state-led rather than purely corporate, allowing it to secure exploration and drilling security infrastructure, including naval assets and security personnel, thereby mitigating operational and security risks.

What distinguishes the current moment is not geology alone, but geopolitics.

Strategic Realignment