Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that the US resumed military aid shipments to Ukraine.

"We have received political signals at the highest level – good signals – including from the United States and from our European friends. According to all reports, aid shipments have been restored," he said in his nightly address on Friday.

Ukrainian military officials will meet next week with US special envoy Keith Kellogg, said Zelenskyy.

"We will continue our work next week with the American side at the military level, in particular, our military will be working with General Kellogg. We are also preparing new European defence packages," he said.

Ukrainian media reports said Kellogg is scheduled to arrive Monday in Kiev for a week-long visit.

Kellogg, interviewed by the Ukrainian media outlet Novyny.LIVE while attending a conference about Ukraine in Rome, said: "We'll be in Kiev Monday. We'll be there all week."