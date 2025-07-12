WORLD
2 min read
Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine
The Ukrainian president says his country will be working with the US at the military level, including with General Kellogg.
Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine
Zelenskyy provided an overview of reports on difficult frontline areas where he said Ukrainian troops had distinguished themselves in the past week / Reuters
July 12, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that the US resumed military aid shipments to Ukraine.

"We have received political signals at the highest level – good signals – including from the United States and from our European friends. According to all reports, aid shipments have been restored," he said in his nightly address on Friday.

Ukrainian military officials will meet next week with US special envoy Keith Kellogg, said Zelenskyy.

"We will continue our work next week with the American side at the military level, in particular, our military will be working with General Kellogg. We are also preparing new European defence packages," he said.

Ukrainian media reports said Kellogg is scheduled to arrive Monday in Kiev for a week-long visit.

Kellogg, interviewed by the Ukrainian media outlet Novyny.LIVE while attending a conference about Ukraine in Rome, said: "We'll be in Kiev Monday. We'll be there all week."

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT Global - US resumes delivering some weapons to Ukraine after pause

Intensified attacks

The resumed military contacts come as Russia intensifies its attacks on Ukrainian cities, including two night-time assaults this week with large numbers of drones and missiles.

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States would supply weapons to Ukraine via NATO and that he would make a "major statement" on Russia on Monday.

He has expressed frustration in the past week with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the attacks and the failure to implement a ceasefire as a step towards resolving the conflict.

In his remarks, Zelenskyy provided an overview of reports on difficult frontline areas where he said Ukrainian troops had distinguished themselves in the past week.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Türkiye rises as major global producer of olive oil and table olives
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system