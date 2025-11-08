WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israel breaches truce again with deadly strikes in Lebanon
Officials reportedly confirmed that the strike occurred close to Salah Ghandour Hospital, where emergency teams rushed to assist the wounded.
Israel breaches truce again with deadly strikes in Lebanon
Lebanon’s border regions have seen near-daily Israeli strikes since early October. [File photo] / AP
November 8, 2025

Two people were killed and seven others wounded in separate Israeli drone strikes in southern Lebanon, in a new violation of the ceasefire declared in late 2024.

Two brothers were killed on Saturday when an Israeli drone struck a vehicle near the town of Shebaa, the state news agency National News Agency (NNA) reported.

Seven people were wounded in a separate incident when an Israeli drone struck a vehicle in Bint Jbeil, southern Lebanon, in a new violation of the ceasefire declared in late 2024.

The drone launched two guided missiles targeting a car near Salah Ghandour Hospital in the city of Bint Jbeil, in Nabatieh Governorate, according to the NNA.

The agency, citing a Health Ministry statement, said that seven people were wounded, without providing details on their conditions.

RECOMMENDED

The strikes come amid heightened border tensions, as Israeli forces carried out a series of air raids on Thursday on several southern towns after warning residents to evacuate, the broadest such evacuation order since the ceasefire took effect.

Tensions have been mounting in southern Lebanon for weeks, with the Israeli army intensifying near-daily air raids inside Lebanese territory despite the ceasefire deal that has been in place since November 2024, under the pretext of targeting Hezbollah members and infrastructure.

The Israeli army has killed more than 4,000 people and injured nearly 17,000 in its attacks on Lebanon, which began in October 2023 and turned into a full-scale offensive in September 2024.

RelatedTRT World - Israel launches wave of strikes in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire: army
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
US cutting tariffs on India to 18% after Modi agrees to stop buying Russian oil, says Trump
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off
UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat
Zelenskyy orders military response to growing Russian attacks on Ukraine's railways
Turkish aerospace vehicles drive rising high-tech exports in 2025
Former China justice minister jailed for life over corruption
EU foreign policy chief warns a Europe-wide army could be ‘extremely dangerous’
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177