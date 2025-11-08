Two people were killed and seven others wounded in separate Israeli drone strikes in southern Lebanon, in a new violation of the ceasefire declared in late 2024.
Two brothers were killed on Saturday when an Israeli drone struck a vehicle near the town of Shebaa, the state news agency National News Agency (NNA) reported.
Seven people were wounded in a separate incident when an Israeli drone struck a vehicle in Bint Jbeil, southern Lebanon, in a new violation of the ceasefire declared in late 2024.
The drone launched two guided missiles targeting a car near Salah Ghandour Hospital in the city of Bint Jbeil, in Nabatieh Governorate, according to the NNA.
The agency, citing a Health Ministry statement, said that seven people were wounded, without providing details on their conditions.
The strikes come amid heightened border tensions, as Israeli forces carried out a series of air raids on Thursday on several southern towns after warning residents to evacuate, the broadest such evacuation order since the ceasefire took effect.
Tensions have been mounting in southern Lebanon for weeks, with the Israeli army intensifying near-daily air raids inside Lebanese territory despite the ceasefire deal that has been in place since November 2024, under the pretext of targeting Hezbollah members and infrastructure.
The Israeli army has killed more than 4,000 people and injured nearly 17,000 in its attacks on Lebanon, which began in October 2023 and turned into a full-scale offensive in September 2024.