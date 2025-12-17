Turkish-American artist Refik Anadol enjoys a level of recognition akin to that of rock stars. His name is a household one both in his homeland and in international art circles.

Anadol, a prolific artist if there ever was one, gained prominence when he began using code to elicit visualisations informed by massive data sets filtered through generative AI algorithms.

“I’ve been exploring machine learning as an artistic collaborator since 2016, starting with my residency at Google’s Artists and Machine Intelligence (AMI) program,” Anadol tells TRT World.

“That was where I began developing the concepts of AI Data Paintings and AI Data Sculptures.”

His work has been featured in many museums, including New York’s Museum of Modern Art, which holds “ Unsupervised — Machine Hallucinations ” in its permanent collection, as well as Istanbul Modern, where he exhibited a work undulating like the sea, inspired by currents in the Bosphorus.

His solo exhibition “Machine Memoirs: Space” at Istanbul’s Pilevneli Dolapdere in spring 2021 drew unprecedented crowds, as visitors queued patiently during the pandemic, lines spilling onto the avenue and beyond.

Anadol has previously shown his work “Melting Memories” at Pilevneli Dolapdere in 2018, preceded by ”Sceptical Interventions” at Pilevneli Project in 2012.

AI ‘expands human creativity’

In August 2025, Anadol was chosen as one of 100 AI pioneers by TIME magazine, in the Innovators section .

The magazine didn’t just feature Anadol among other notable individuals, but also asked him to design the issue’s cover.

Anadol used decades of TIME covers as a data set to fulfil the commissioned work.

“TIME provided Anadol with more than 5,000 past TIME covers, allowing his AI to reimagine what the cover would look like for the TIME100 AI issue”, the magazine explains .

Anadol tells TRT World he feels “deeply grateful … humbled” about the experience.

“Beyond the personal recognition, what matters most to me is what this moment represents: that we can discuss AI not just through fear or hype, but through culture, imagination, and hope.”

Anadol is often presented as a digital or AI artist, but in essence, he aligns more with conceptual artists than casual AI users, whose only input into AI is to craft increasingly detailed prompts to produce clearly computer-generated images.

Anadol can be considered a conceptual artist because, although his latest work may superficially resemble his earlier pieces, the ideas behind it are different.

And like most conceptual art, the physical (or, in this case, digital materialised on screen) aspect of the work makes more sense once you understand the thinking behind it.

For the Istanbul Modern piece in 2023, “ Infinity Room: Bosphorus ”, he chose to use the strait’s multitudinous currents as his data set.

The concept began with the realisation that the Bosphorus is “not just a geographical passage, but a living system—currents, wind, and invisible flows that constantly shape the city,” Anadol tells TRT World.

“I wanted to create an experience where people could feel those invisible forces, not as a scientific chart, but as an immersive emotional reality.”

He says his goal with the Bosphorus artwork was “for visitors to leave with a new awareness: that the city is alive, and we are flowing inside its rhythms.”

On the other hand, his work at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), “Unsupervised”, on display between November 19, 2022, and April 15, 2023, reimagines centuries of art in the museum’s collection to churn out digital ‘hallucinations’.